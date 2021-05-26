Thailand reports daily record of 41 new deaths from COVID-19

Thailand on Wednesday reported a daily record of 41 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 873 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's coronavirus task force also reported 2,455 new infections, bringing the total of cases to 137,894.

