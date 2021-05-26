Left Menu

Thailand reports daily record of 41 new deaths from COVID-19

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-05-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 07:01 IST
Thailand on Wednesday reported a daily record of 41 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 873 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's coronavirus task force also reported 2,455 new infections, bringing the total of cases to 137,894.

Also Read: Police in Thailand arrest 3 journalists who fled Myanmar

