India's total coronavirus cases cross 27 million

India's total coronavirus infections crossed 27 million on Wednesday, swelled by 208,921 new cases over the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,157.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.16 million, while total fatalities are at 311,388, according to health ministry data.

