Left Menu

Shillong to get 3 more COVID Care Centres with 150 beds each

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-05-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 09:52 IST
Shillong to get 3 more COVID Care Centres with 150 beds each
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has decided to set up three more COVID Care Centres in state capital Shillong, increasing the bed capacity by 450, amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The state government has also decided to set up COVID Care Centres at the levels of the community health centre (CHC) and primary health centre (PHC) throughout the state for effectively tackling the second wave, he said.

''We have decided to ramp up the bed capacity in and around Shillong in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases,'' Tynsong said on Tuesday after a daily review meeting on COVID-19.

He said the Health Department inspected and identified three places in Shillong for use as COVID Care Centres.

These are ITI office building at Rynjah, BTC new building at Malki and the Directorate of Commerce and Industries at Nongrim Hills.

''After due deliberation, we have decided to set up COVID Care Centres in these three places,'' Tynsong said.

The capacity of the centres will be 150 beds each and they will be made functional at the earliest, he said.

The government will add 20 beds each at CHC and PHC levels throughout the state.

He said that this model will be useful for the people staying in the rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021