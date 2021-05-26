Shillong to get 3 more COVID Care Centres with 150 beds each

The Meghalaya government has decided to set up three more COVID Care Centres in state capital Shillong, increasing the bed capacity by 450, amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The state government has also decided to set up COVID Care Centres at the levels of the community health centre (CHC) and primary health centre (PHC) throughout the state for effectively tackling the second wave, he said.

''We have decided to ramp up the bed capacity in and around Shillong in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases,'' Tynsong said on Tuesday after a daily review meeting on COVID-19.

He said the Health Department inspected and identified three places in Shillong for use as COVID Care Centres.

These are ITI office building at Rynjah, BTC new building at Malki and the Directorate of Commerce and Industries at Nongrim Hills.

''After due deliberation, we have decided to set up COVID Care Centres in these three places,'' Tynsong said.

The capacity of the centres will be 150 beds each and they will be made functional at the earliest, he said.

The government will add 20 beds each at CHC and PHC levels throughout the state.

He said that this model will be useful for the people staying in the rural areas.

