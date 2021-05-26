Health News Roundup: COVID-19 mask mandates latest flashpoint for U.S. schools; India's total coronavirus cases cross 27 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-19 mask mandates latest flashpoint for U.S. schools

Two days after the school board in Johnston, Iowa, decided last week to keep requiring mask-wearing in schools to prevent coronavirus transmission, the state's Republican governor signed a law that immediately prohibited such mandates.

The reaction in Johnston was swift and sharply divided, with some parents applauding the move to make masks optional for the waning days of the school year and others calling it dangerous given the continued threat from COVID-19.

India's total coronavirus cases cross 27 million

India's total coronavirus infections crossed 27 million on Wednesday, swelled by 208,921 new cases over the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,157. The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.16 million, while total fatalities are at 311,388, according to health ministry data.

UK's COVID 'disaster' to be laid bare by PM Johnson's ex-chief adviser

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser will on Wednesday cast his former boss as a dithering leader surrounded by fools whose ineptitude led to a "disastrous" response to the most devastating global pandemic in decades. With almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world's fifth-worst official COVID toll, and Johnson was slow to appreciate the significance of the threat from the virus in early 2020 as it spread from China towards Britain's shores.

U.S. FDA may not review new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests during pandemic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it may decline to review and process new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic if a company has not already begun discussions.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized for emergency use in the United States. (https://bit.ly/3fOpP2S)

More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccine hesitancy, fears and misinformation.

One of two Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

Nearly one out of two Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said 164,378,258 people, or 49.5% of the total U.S. population, had received at least one dose, while 131,078,608 people, or 50% of the adult population, in the country, are fully vaccinated.

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe, effective in teens

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said on Tuesday, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorized in July. Moderna Inc, whose vaccine is authorized for adults 18 and older, said it will submit the findings of its adolescent study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators for emergency use authorization in early June.

South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if vaccinated against COVID-19

South Korea on Wednesday said masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot. The move is a bid to encourage older residents to get vaccinated as South Korea aims to immunize at least 70% of its 52 million people by September, from just 7.7% now.

Australia's Victoria state says next 24 hours critical as COVID cluster grows

The Australian state of Victoria said on Wednesday a fresh cluster of COVID-19 cases had grown to 15 in three days and that the next 24 hours were particularly critical as some of those infected had visited crowded venues. An infected person was among some 23,400 people who attended an Australian Football League match on Sunday and officials have ordered thousands of fans to test and self-isolate.

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins -officials

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and how the U.S. government responded to the crisis, two Congressional officials said. U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, U.S. government sources have told Reuters.

