Japan is likely to proceed with the Tokyo Olympic Games as planned this summer even if there are no spectators, a ruling party official said, even as an official partner of the event and a professor of public health called for its cancellation.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser will cast his former boss as a dithering leader surrounded by fools whose ineptitude led to a "disastrous" response to the pandemic. * The number of new cases, patients, and deaths in France continued on a downward trend as the gradual further unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no signs of leading to a resurgence of the pandemic.

* European countries are still deciding if and when to inoculate children amid questions around safety, supply, and the desperate call for more vaccines from hard-hit regions around the world. AMERICAS

* U.S. airlines and agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as the government continues to debate whether to allow more foreign travelers to visit. * Argentine port workers said they would hold a 48-hour strike over demands of getting vaccinated.

* More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday. * Canada's pandemic hotspot Manitoba said it was planning to fly more critically ill COVID-19 patients to other provinces, as infections multiply.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea has said masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one shot.

* The Australian state of Victoria said a fresh cluster of cases had grown to 15 in three days and that the next 24 hours were particularly critical as some of those infected had visited crowded venues. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates said vaccinations against will be mandatory for people attending all "live events" from June 6. * South African athletes due to participate in this year's Tokyo Olympics will receive shots during a vaccination rollout that has so far prioritized the elderly and frontline workers.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it may decline to review and process new emergency use authorization requests for vaccines for the rest of the pandemic.

* China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products has reached an agreement with Chilean partners to run a Phase-3 clinical trial for its vaccine in the Latin American country, state media Xinhua said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, providing yet more assurance to investors worried about the inflation outlook. * New Zealand's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low in a widely expected decision on Wednesday but projected a rate hike by September next year.

* Japan's corporate service prices rose for the second straight month in April due to a rebound in advertising and freight fees, data showed on Wednesday.

