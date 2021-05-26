Left Menu

1 more Covid death in Ladakh, 278 new cases

PTI | Leh-Ladakh | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:20 IST
1 more Covid death in Ladakh, 278 new cases
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 179 on Thursday with one more fatality in Leh, while 278 new cases in the union territory the pushed the tally to 17,810, officials said.

Leh has accounted for 131 deaths and Kargil 48, they said.

Of the 278 fresh cases, 259 were reported in Leh and 19 in Kargil, they added.

As many as 179 people – in Leh (159) and Kargil (20) – were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,070.

Of the total cases so far, 14,690 were recorded in Leh district and 3,120 in Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,561 – 1,348 in Leh and 213 in Kargil, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021