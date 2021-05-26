Left Menu

AstraZeneca, Nipro sign COVID-19 vaccine deal for supply in Japan

AstraZeneca Plc and Nipro Corp signed an agreement to supply the British-Swedish company's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, Nipro said on Wednesday. Tokyo-listed Nipro, a major maker of syringes and medical devices, said the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start next month.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:54 IST
Tokyo-listed Nipro, a major maker of syringes and medical devices, said the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start next month. Japan's government has agreed to acquire 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 60 million people. The shot was officially approved on Friday along with the one developed by Moderna Inc. AstraZeneca already has a deal with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co to prepare and bottle doses made from undiluted solution shipped from the United States.

Domestic supply will gradually shift to Japanese producers, with about 90 million doses to be made by JCR Pharmaceuticals Co and other local partners. Japan started its inoculation drive in mid-February, later than most major economies, and using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. The Moderna vaccine went into use this week with the opening of mass vaccination centers.

But there are no immediate plans to use AstraZeneca's shot in Japan, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots.

