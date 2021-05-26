EasyJet CEO does not expect Indian variant to ruin summer travel
"I don't think that the outlook of this and the likeliness and the probability is that because of the Indian variant the summer is ruined," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told an online industry event on Wednesday. The latest indications are that vaccines are effective against the Indian variant, Lundgren said, as he warned of the impact on airlines if Britain continues to restrict travel.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The boss of EasyJet said that he did not expect the coming European summer travel season to be ruined by the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in India. "I don't think that the outlook of this and the likeliness and the probability are that because of the Indian variant the summer is ruined," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told an online industry event on Wednesday.
The latest indications are that vaccines are effective against the Indian variant, Lundgren said, as he warned of the impact on airlines if Britain continues to restrict travel. "I don't think that UK aviation as an industry can go through another lost summer without grave consequences," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Britain
- Johan Lundgren
- European
- India
ALSO READ
Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
US Customs finds cow dung cakes in leftover baggage of Indian passenger at airport
Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant
EXPLAINER-What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia
Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant