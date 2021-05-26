Maha: Raigad records 956 new COVID-19 cases; 27 fatalities

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 956 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections in the region to 1,26,606, an official said on Wednesday.

Apart from the new infections recorded on Tuesday, 27 patients died and 612 were discharged from various treatment facilities, mounting the toll to 2,968 and the count of recoveries to 1,16,552, the official said.

The district is now left with 7,124 active cases, of which Panvel has 2,421 patients, the highest in the district, followed by Alibaug with 1,137, while at 33, Tala has the least number of infections, he said.

With this, the recovery rate in the district stands at 92 percent and the death rate is 2 percent, he said. Currently, 191 patients require oxygen support, 399 are admitted in ICU, 187 are on ventilators and 5,000 have been placed under home quarantine, the official said.

The district has recorded 14,016 COVID-19 cases in the last month, he said, adding that the current doubling rate is at 45 days.

