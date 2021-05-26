Left Menu

Maha: Raigad records 956 new COVID-19 cases; 27 fatalities

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:52 IST
Maha: Raigad records 956 new COVID-19 cases; 27 fatalities
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 956 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections in the region to 1,26,606, an official said on Wednesday.

Apart from the new infections recorded on Tuesday, 27 patients died and 612 were discharged from various treatment facilities, mounting the toll to 2,968 and the count of recoveries to 1,16,552, the official said.

The district is now left with 7,124 active cases, of which Panvel has 2,421 patients, the highest in the district, followed by Alibaug with 1,137, while at 33, Tala has the least number of infections, he said.

With this, the recovery rate in the district stands at 92 percent and the death rate is 2 percent, he said. Currently, 191 patients require oxygen support, 399 are admitted in ICU, 187 are on ventilators and 5,000 have been placed under home quarantine, the official said.

The district has recorded 14,016 COVID-19 cases in the last month, he said, adding that the current doubling rate is at 45 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021