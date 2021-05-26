FACTBOX-Busy skiing and unprepared: UK PM's ex-adviser lists COVID failings

Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser, accused the government on Wednesday of failing the British public in its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, apologizing to the families of those "who died unnecessarily". After leaving Johnson's team last year, Cummings has become one of his former boss's most vocal critics over how he led his team to tackle the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, saying it was a "disaster".

The government has repeatedly denied many of his accusations that he has tweeted since leaving, with Johnson's spokesman saying this week that "at all times we have been guided by the data and the latest evidence". Following are the main charges Cummings made against Johnson's government to a parliamentary committee.

Advertisement

GOVERNMENT FAILURE Cummings accused Johnson's government of failing the public by reacting too slowly to the spread of the novel coronavirus, leading to unnecessary deaths.

"The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this." "And I'd like to say to all the families of those who died, unnecessarily, how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes."

UNPREPARED "Number 10 was not operating on a war footing in February on (COVID) in any way shape or form. Lots of key people were literally skiing in the middle of February.

"It wasn't until the last week of February that there was really any sort of sense of urgency I would say ... in terms of Number 10 and cabinet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)