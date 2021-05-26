Left Menu

Kerala police launches search drive to check overpricing of COVID equipment

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:37 IST
A special inspection drive has been launched in Kerala to ensure price control of COVID-19 medical equipment, amid widespread complaints of exorbitant rates charged for the devices in the state.

A wing of the Special Branch police has been entrusted with the task of carrying out searches in all districts to find out whether any medical store is overcharging for the equipment, state DGP Loknath Behera said here on Wednesday.

''Special branch officials will carry out searches in all related institutions including medical stores. The aim is to ensure that such products are sold at the price set by the government,'' he said.

The top official also warned stringent action against those who are charging exorbitant price for the equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

