Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:48 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 1:49 p.m.

The fall in count of daily COVID-19 cases and the shrinking positivity rate in Delhi can said to be the results of the lockdown imposed in the national capital to combat the pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

12:46 p.m.

Talks with Sputnik V-makers going on, they will give us anti-Covid vaccine, but quantity yet to be decided: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

12:44 p.m.

Scientists in Australia have developed two new drugs to both prevent the COVID-19 infection, and also treat people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus so that they do not develop severe disease.

12:10 p.m.

The cumulative COVID-19 case burden of Puducherry neared one lakh with the addition of 1,321 fresh infections in the last 24 hours ending 10 am.

10:47 a.m.

More than 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and they will receive one lakh more within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said.

10:10 a.m.

India reports 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

9: 09 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane sees 656 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths.

