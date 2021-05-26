Left Menu

Thailand adjusts vaccine plan to tame deadliest outbreak

Vaccine distribution had earlier been based on reservations made by provincial health authorities, some with low case numbers, said taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin. The health ministry said two doses of the Sinovac vaccine had reduced the risk of infection by 83.3%, according to its study on the holiday island of Phuket, where 22% of the population has received both required doses.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:48 IST
Thailand adjusts vaccine plan to tame deadliest outbreak
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is modifying its coronavirus immunization strategy to target worst-hit areas and sectors where clusters are most likely to emerge, officials said on Wednesday, as it deals with its most severe outbreak yet and a low vaccination rate.

The strategy prioritizes the epicenter of Bangkok and nearby provinces, tourism hotspots, construction camps, and potential spreaders, like public transport workers, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand reported a daily record of 41 deaths on Wednesday, bringing overall fatalities to 873, about 90% of which were during the current outbreak that started early in April.

The outbreak is also responsible for the bulk of its total 137,894 cases. Thailand is due to start mass vaccinations next month and of its then 66 million people, only 2.5 million have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, mostly the Sinovac brand.

Thailand has reserved 61 million locally-made AstraZeneca vaccines for its main drive. Vaccine distribution had earlier been based on reservations made by provincial health authorities, some with low case numbers, said taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

The health ministry said two doses of the Sinovac vaccine had reduced the risk of infection by 83.3%, according to its study on the holiday island of Phuket, where 22% of the population has received both required doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021