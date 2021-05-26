Odisha reports 11,623 new COVID-19 cases, record 35 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 7,26,003 on Wednesday as 11,623 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 35 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 2,584, a health official said.

As many as 6,509 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 5,114 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 2,021, followed by Cuttack (998) and Angul (823).

Angul and Khurda reported five fresh fatalities each, while four deaths each were recorded in Nabarangpur and Sundergarh and three in Kendrapara.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 1,10,373 active cases while as many as 6,12,993 people have recovered from the disease, including 11,769 on Tuesday.

Odisha has thus far tested over 1.15 crore samples for COVID-19, including 69,407 on Tuesday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 6.3 per cent, as per Health Department data.

