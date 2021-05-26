Left Menu

Odisha reports 11,623 new COVID-19 cases, record 35 fresh fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:57 IST
Odisha reports 11,623 new COVID-19 cases, record 35 fresh fatalities
Respresentative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 7,26,003 on Wednesday as 11,623 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 35 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 2,584, a health official said.

As many as 6,509 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 5,114 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 2,021, followed by Cuttack (998) and Angul (823).

Angul and Khurda reported five fresh fatalities each, while four deaths each were recorded in Nabarangpur and Sundergarh and three in Kendrapara.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 1,10,373 active cases while as many as 6,12,993 people have recovered from the disease, including 11,769 on Tuesday.

Odisha has thus far tested over 1.15 crore samples for COVID-19, including 69,407 on Tuesday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 6.3 per cent, as per Health Department data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021