Left Menu

Centenarian Gandhian Doreswamy no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:08 IST
Centenarian Gandhian Doreswamy no more
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Centenarian freedom fighter H S Doreswamy died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital here on Wednesday.

The 103-year-old freedom fighter had recovered from coronavirus on May 13.

He had displayed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and returned home in five days, sources close to him said.

Doreswamy is survived by two children.

''I just received information from Jayadeva hospital that Doreswamy is no more. He died of a heart attack,'' Woody P Krishna, who was closely associated with Doreswamy told PTI.

Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944.

The Gandhian had also participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' movement to compel then Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence An alumni of the Central college in Bengaluru, Doreswamy was into the teaching profession and even ran a newspaper called 'Pauravani'.

Age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he was an active social activist till his last breath.

He had taken part in various agitations till the COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021