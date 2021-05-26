Centenarian Gandhian Doreswamy no more

Centenarian freedom fighter H S Doreswamy died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a hospital here on Wednesday.

The 103-year-old freedom fighter had recovered from coronavirus on May 13.

Advertisement

He had displayed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and returned home in five days, sources close to him said.

Doreswamy is survived by two children.

''I just received information from Jayadeva hospital that Doreswamy is no more. He died of a heart attack,'' Woody P Krishna, who was closely associated with Doreswamy told PTI.

Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944.

The Gandhian had also participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' movement to compel then Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence An alumni of the Central college in Bengaluru, Doreswamy was into the teaching profession and even ran a newspaper called 'Pauravani'.

Age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he was an active social activist till his last breath.

He had taken part in various agitations till the COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)