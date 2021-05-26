Left Menu

Samsung airlifts 1M LDS syringes to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive

LDS syringes are up to 20% more efficient than regular syringes as they minimize the amount of drug left in the syringes after an injection. For instance, if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine.

26-05-2021
Samsung has airlifted one million Low Dead Space (LDS) syringes from South Korea to support India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. Image Credit: ANI
Samsung has airlifted one million Low Dead Space (LDS) syringes from South Korea to support India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. LDS syringes are currently being used in a few markets including the United States to optimize vaccination.

Samsung has delivered 650,000 LDS syringes to Uttar Pradesh - 325,000 each to the districts of Lucknow and Noida - while 350,000 LDS syringes will soon be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on this development, Mr Partha Ghosh, Vice President and Head of CSR, Samsung India, said, "Samsung stands strong with the nation in these testing times. Now, as our country focuses on vaccinating the population, we are supporting this effort with innovative LDS syringes that will help reduce vaccine wastage and vaccinate more people with the same amount of vaccine."

The South Korean company has committed USD 5 million (Rs 37 Crores) as its contribution to India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Its contribution includes USD 2 million worth of medical supplies and one million LDS syringes.

