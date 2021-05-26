British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser said his ex-boss failed in the COVID-19 crisis while ministers fell "disastrously short" of the standards the public had a right to expect during the most devastating global pandemic in decades. Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, Dominic Cummings said.

EUROPE * Hungary passed legislation essential to the European Union's massive recovery fund.

* The German government approved a special fund worth up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to help the cultural sector cope with the impact of the pandemic, a government source said. * A lawyer for the EU asked a Brussels court to impose a large fine on AstraZeneca for its delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the Union.

AMERICAS * Argentine port workers said on Tuesday they would hold a 48-hour strike after they paralysed agricultural exports from the country last week with an initial work stoppage over demands they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's top finance officials will meet on Friday to discuss compensation for states battling lower tax revenues while also gearing up for more expenses linked to vaccinations, government and industry officials said.

* Indian doctors decried the free distribution of an unproven remedy to COVID-19 patients by the state of Haryana. * Thailand is modifying its immunisation strategy to target worst-hit areas and sectors where clusters are most likely to emerge, officials said, and it further tightened curbs to control infections.

* Taiwan directly accused China for the first time of blocking a deal with Germany's BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccines. * The Tokyo 2020 president said that one positive case for coronavirus was found during Olympic test events late April, but there was no further outbreak.

* Australia's second most populous state reported its biggest single-day rise in cases in more than seven months and warned the next 24 hours would be critical to limit the spread of a cluster without clamping on tough new curbs. * Malaysia reported 7,478 new cases, its highest daily rise in infections since the start of the pandemic.

* South Korea has said masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one shot. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates said vaccinations against COVID-19 will be mandatory for people attending all "live events" from June 6. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca and Nipro signed an agreement to supply the British-Swedish company's vaccine in Japan, the Tokyo-listed company said. * Spain's PharmaMar said initial trials of its Aplidin drug on hospitalised patients with moderate COVID-19 showed clinical effects and met safety standards.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stocks approached record highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed investors' inflation worries, though the New Zealand dollar rose as the country's central bank hinted at a rate hike next year.

* Brazil's equity market is on course for its second slowest year since 2015 as the pandemic continues unabated in Latin America's biggest economy, offsetting good results from local companies, a Reuters poll showed. * New Zealand's central bank held interest rates but hinted at a hike as early as September next year, becoming one of the first advanced economies to signal a move away from the stimulatory settings adopted during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8174 euros)

