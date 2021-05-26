Left Menu

Sweden registers 2,732 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths on Wednesday

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 40 new deaths, taking the total to 14,436. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:33 IST
Sweden registers 2,732 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths on Wednesday
Sweden registered 2,732 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed, continuing a trend of rapidly falling cases. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 40 new deaths, taking the total to 14,436. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures. The death toll has been higher than in other Nordic countries, but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

