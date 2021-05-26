Left Menu

France will impose self isolation for people coming from UK

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:56 IST
France will impose self isolation for people coming from UK
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

France will impose self-isolation measures for people coming from the United Kingdom due to the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK," Attal told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting, adding that details would be given in "the coming hours". Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region last week and required anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Attal said the COVID-19 situation was still improving significantly in France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

