France will impose self isolation for people coming from UK
- Country:
- France
France will impose self-isolation measures for people coming from the United Kingdom due to the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
"France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK," Attal told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting, adding that details would be given in "the coming hours". Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region last week and required anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
Attal said the COVID-19 situation was still improving significantly in France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Britain
- Germany
- Gabriel Attal
- United
- Northern Ireland
- United Kingdom
- French
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,125 - RKI
UGC Chairman writes to VC of Universities, urges to stand united in fight against COVID-19
COVID certificate will be a signal for travel in EU, Germany says
Germany hopes for swift agreement on European COVID certificate
Germany to support quantum computing with 2 bln euros