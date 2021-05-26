UK sent people with COVID back into care homes, former adviser says
People with COVID-19 were sent from the hospital to care homes without being tested, despite the health minister saying they would be, making a "complete nonsense" of claims they would be shielded, Prime Minister Johnson's former top adviser said. "(Health Secretary Matt) Hancock told us in the Cabinet Room that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes," Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. "We only subsequently found out that that hadn't happened.
People with COVID-19 were sent from the hospital to care homes without being tested, despite the health minister saying they would be, making a "complete nonsense" of claims they would be shielded, Prime Minister Johnson's former top adviser said.
"(Health Secretary Matt) Hancock told us in the Cabinet Room that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes," Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.
"We only subsequently found out that that hadn't happened. Now all the government rhetoric was we put a shield around care homes and blah blah it's complete nonsense. Quite the opposite of putting a shield around the, we sent people with COVID back to the care homes."
