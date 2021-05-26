Baghel inaugurates Vedanta's 100-bed COVID field hospital in Raipur

Vedanta on Wednesday announced the operationalisation of a 100-bedded critical care COVID-19 field hospital at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the hospital in a virtual ceremony.

''BALCO, Vedanta Group's Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary, has marshalled all resources to establish this COVID hospital within the perimeter of its landmark Balco Medical Centre (Cancer Hospital), in the shortest possible time,'' the company said in a statement.

The air-conditioned field hospital, which has 90 beds equipped with oxygen support and 10 with ventilator support, will be managed by the Balco Medical Centre.

An expert team of doctors, specialists and medical/paramedic staff will continuously man the facility.

''As the state government, we are doing everything possible to help the people, and support from corporates like Vedanta will definitely strengthen our efforts to provide intensive care and timely treatment to critical patients,'' Baghel said.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said, ''The Vedanta Group stands in solidarity with the nation and has pledged its support to the central and state governments in providing proper care to those affected by the disease. Our state-of-the-art COVID Field Hospital in Chhattisgarh will aid the state government's efforts to provide much-needed care to the critically ailing patients.'' Parallely, the group will continue to work with the state and support the local district administrations to keep the communities safe amid efforts to overcome the multiple waves of the pandemic, he added.

Abhijit Pati, CEO and director, BALCO, said, ''The health and wellbeing of our communities have always been our foremost priority, and we have ramped up all measures to keep them safe.'' ''We have augmented our COVID Care facilities, accelerated vaccination drive and intensified community awareness on COVID appropriate behaviour, at and beyond our operations,'' he added.

