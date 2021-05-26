Left Menu

Telangana logs 3,762 new COVID-19 cases, 3,816 recoveries, 20 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:25 IST
Continuing to witness a decline in daily fresh infections, Telangana on Wednesday clocked 3,762 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.63 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,189 with 20 more deaths.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,63,903 and with3,816being cured, the total recoveries were at5,22,082.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 528, followed by Rangareddy (229) and Nalgonda (218), a government bulletin said.

The state has38,632 active cases and over 91 thousand samples were tested.

Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Raotold a press conference that a downward trend is being witnessed in the daily cases and by next month the situation will ease.

''There is a chance that Telangana will come out of the second wave and in the next one week to ten days the situation will ease,'' the official said.

Cumulatively, over 1.49 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.96 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 92.58 per cent respectively.

