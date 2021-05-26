Health News Roundup: Prince Harry and Oprah reunite for mental health follow-up show; France will impose self isolation for people coming from UK and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Prince Harry and Oprah reunite for mental health follow-up show

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are to revisit their documentary about mental health with a follow-up, Apple TV+ said on Wednesday, adding that the series had brought a 25% increase in new viewers to the streaming platform. "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," will be a virtual Town Hall airing on Friday that reunites the health experts and the celebrities, athletes and others who spoke about their struggles with depression, schizophrenia and anxiety in the series.

Swiss accelerate economic re-opening as COVID-19 infections wane

Switzerland will allow larger private indoor and outdoor gatherings than originally planned starting on Monday, the government said, as rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 infections prompt the nation to accelerate its economic re-opening. The government said on Wednesday that the improving epidemiological situation would allow for private gatherings of 30 people indoors and 50 outdoors, after saying last week it planned to maintain the limit at 10 people indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Indian doctors question plan to hand out guru's COVID-19 remedy

Indian doctors on Wednesday decried the free distribution of an unproven remedy to COVID-19 patients by the state of Haryana as the maker of the herbal medicine faced a backlash over comments in which he said modern medicine had caused deaths. The northern state, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said this week it would hand out Coronil to COVID-19 patients. The ayurvedic medicine was launched by yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurved last year to much fanfare as a COVID-19 cure.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: UK PM failed 'disastrously' in COVID-19 crisis - ex-adviser

India plans to study effectiveness of AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccines

India's main health agency will start a study next week to examine the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's vaccine and the homegrown shot Covaxin against coronavirus, a scientist said on Wednesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review 3,000-5,000 people above 45 years of age, of which up to 80% will be those who have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine made locally by the Serum Institute of India.

EU seeks large AstraZeneca fine for alleged contract breach

A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca on Wednesday of failing to respect its contract with the 27-nation bloc for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine on the company. The EU took the Anglo-Swedish firm to court in April after the drugmaker said it would aim to deliver only 100 million doses of its vaccine by the end of June, instead of the 300 million foreseen in the supply contract. Brussels wants the company to deliver at least 120 million vaccines by the end of June. AstraZeneca had delivered 50 million doses at the beginning of May, one-fourth of the 200 million vaccines foreseen in the contract by then. "AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract," the EU's lawyer, Rafael Jafferali, told a Brussels court in the first hearing on the substance of the legal case.

UK PM Johnson considered having COVID injection in early 2020, ex-adviser says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare story and even considered getting injected with coronavirus on live television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said. Johnson subsequently caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic and was so ill that he was moved to intensive care at a London hospital where he received litres of oxygen. He later said plans had been prepared to announce his death.

UK PM Johnson rejects COVID-19 criticism by former aide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected criticism from his former adviser, Dominic Cummings, on Wednesday, saying he did not accept Cummings' accusation that government inaction led to unnecessary deaths. Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he accepted the central allegations of Cummings' testimony to a parliamentary committee, Johnson said "No."

Factbox-Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021. The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted by region and latest delivery:

France will impose self isolation for people coming from UK

France will impose self-isolation measures for people coming from the United Kingdom due to the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. "France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK," Attal told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting, adding that details would be given in "the coming hours".

