500-bed Covid care centre inaugurated in Rishikesh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed Covid Care Centre built by the DRDO at IDPL, Rishikesh.

The clinical management of the Covid Care Centre, named after Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, will be done by AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The construction of the centre is part of the efforts to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the state in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

All beds at the centre built in just two weeks are oxygen supported and there are 100 ICU beds.

There is a separate ward at the centre for mucormycosis or black fungus patients and children.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the centre, saying health facilities in the state have been improving.

Rawat said another 500-bed Covid care centre will soon be ready in Haldwani.

He also virtually inaugurated 30 ICU beds at Shrinagar Medical College, saying they will be of immense help to people from Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Tehri districts.

