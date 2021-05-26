Left Menu

500-bed Covid care centre inaugurated in Rishikesh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:49 IST
500-bed Covid care centre inaugurated in Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed Covid Care Centre built by the DRDO at IDPL, Rishikesh.

The clinical management of the Covid Care Centre, named after Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, will be done by AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The construction of the centre is part of the efforts to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the state in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

All beds at the centre built in just two weeks are oxygen supported and there are 100 ICU beds.

There is a separate ward at the centre for mucormycosis or black fungus patients and children.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the centre, saying health facilities in the state have been improving.

Rawat said another 500-bed Covid care centre will soon be ready in Haldwani.

He also virtually inaugurated 30 ICU beds at Shrinagar Medical College, saying they will be of immense help to people from Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Tehri districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021