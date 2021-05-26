Left Menu

Junior doctors on strike in Telangana, CM requests them to call off stir

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:52 IST
Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI): Telangana Junior and Senior Resident Doctors on Wednesday held protests and boycotted services (non-emergency) against ''non-fulfillment'' of the promises made by the state government even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked them to call off the stir owing to the COVID-19 situation.

The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (TJUDA) had earlier said it would boycott services from May 26 demanding fulfillment of demands including hike in stipend.

A representative of the Junior Doctors Association said they boycotted elective services except emergency and ICU duties.

He said they issued a strike notice on May 10 but there was no response from the state government.

Advising them to join duty immediately, the chief minister in a statement said if the junior doctors' demands are justified, the government has no objection in addressing them but nobody will appreciate the strike in this pandemic situation.

Rao said the government had never discriminated against the junior doctors and their problems were all solved in the past and the government is ready to solve their just demands now.

The CM has decided to increase the honorarium paid to the senior residents by 15 per cent and extend the senior residents' honorarium to post graduate medical students who are engaged in Covid-19 duties, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

