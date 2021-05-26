Left Menu

UK's care homes failure caused COVID to spread like wildfire: PM Johnson's ex-adviser

Britain had no plan to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and the decision to send patients from hospital into care homes without being tested for the virus led to the disease spreading like wildfire, Prime Minister Johnson's former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee that health minister Matt Hancock failed to honour a promise that people would be tested before they were sent into care homes to free up hospital beds to prevent wards being overwhelmed.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:55 IST
UK's care homes failure caused COVID to spread like wildfire: PM Johnson's ex-adviser

Britain had no plan to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and the decision to send patients from hospital into care homes without being tested for the virus led to the disease spreading like wildfire, Prime Minister Johnson's former top adviser said.

Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee that health minister Matt Hancock failed to honour a promise that people would be tested before they were sent into care homes to free up hospital beds to prevent wards being overwhelmed. Hancock said last year the government had thrown a "protective ring around" care homes at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Hancock told us in the Cabinet Room that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes," Cummings said. "We only subsequently found out that that hadn't happened. Now, all the government rhetoric was we put a shield around care homes and blah blah - it's complete nonsense. Quite the opposite of putting a shield around care homes, we sent people with COVID back to care homes."

Thousands of elderly patients in Britain were discharged from hospitals to care homes, many of them without being tested for COVID-19, to free up hospital beds at the start of the pandemic. The widely-criticised policy was blamed for more than 25,000 people dying from the virus in care homes in Britain.

"I'm sure some people were tested," Cummings said. "But obviously many, many people who should have been tested were not tested and then went back to care homes and then infected people, and then it spread like wildfire inside the care homes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021