Provide financial aid to families of COVID-19 victims: Cong leader to Maha govt

The state government should take care of the education of children from such families, recruit a member of the family into government service or finalise the amount to be given to the family till these children start earning, he said in the letter.Gadgil also said the government should provide one-time premium of health insurance or life insurance policy for the family.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:57 IST
Senior Congress leader Anant Gadgil on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to start a financial aid scheme for those families that have lost their sole bread winner to COVID-19.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that several people succumbed to coronavirus infection in the last one year, and many of them were sole bread winners of their families. ''Such families now face a financial crisis, including serious issues like children's education and welfare of the elderly,'' he wrote. The Congress leader said the state government should devise a scheme to meet the financial needs of such affected families.

''The state government should take care of the education of children from such families, recruit a member of the family into government service or finalise the amount to be given to the family till these children start earning,'' he said in the letter.

Gadgil also said the government should provide one-time premium of health insurance or life insurance policy for the family.

