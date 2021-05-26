COVID-19: 107 more deaths, 3,886 new cases reported in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan reached 9,27,746 on Wednesday with 3,886 fresh cases, while 107 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,018, an official report said.
Jaipur reported 18 deaths and Udaipur and Jodhpur nine each, among others.
Advertisement
Of the fresh positive cases, a maximum of 779 were reported from Jaipur, 340 from Jodhpur and 284 from Alwar.
A total of 8,41,602 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 78,126 active cases, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19
Rajasthan: Tehsildar helps family in conducting last rites of elderly woman
Rajasthan govt sets rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals
Vedanta begins to set up 100-bed field hospital for COVID patients in Rajasthan's Barmer