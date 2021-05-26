Left Menu

COVID-19: 107 more deaths, 3,886 new cases reported in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan reached 9,27,746 on Wednesday with 3,886 fresh cases, while 107 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,018, an official report said.

Jaipur reported 18 deaths and Udaipur and Jodhpur nine each, among others.

Of the fresh positive cases, a maximum of 779 were reported from Jaipur, 340 from Jodhpur and 284 from Alwar.

A total of 8,41,602 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 78,126 active cases, the report added.

