Mumbai's Dharavi records 3 new COVID-19 cases; active cases at 62

Witnessing a steady drop in coronavirus cases, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported just three new infections in the last 24 hours, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The caseload in the area now stands at 6,798, of which 6,382 patients have recovered from the infection and 62 are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

Advertisement

Dharavi, one of the most congested areas of the metropolis, has recorded the lowest number of infections after nearly three months, he said.

The slum area had reported 16 and seven cases on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Dharavi became a COVID-19 hotspot when it reported the highest 99 cases on April 8.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)