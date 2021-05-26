Left Menu

UP: 2 health workers suspended over laxity in duty

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:23 IST
Two health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district were suspended for laxity in duty, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Rajendra Prasad visited Dubharh community health centre on Tuesday evening and inspected the attendance register, labour room, vaccine store and medicine store.

He found that although there were signatures of officials and staff on the attendance register but most of them were not present at the facility, an official statement said.

On inquiring about this matter from superintendent Shailesh, the CMO was told that some staff members would sign the register and then leave.

Ward boy Manoj and sweeper Vinod Rawat were suspended in this matter, the statement said.

