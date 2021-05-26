Shortage of Amphotericin B in Indore as 'black fungus' cases rise

Amid the rising number of cases of mucormycosis or 'black fungus', Indore is grappling with a shortage of key Amphotericin-B injection used in its treatment.

The situation can be gauged from the fact that only 100 doses of this anti-fungal drug were distributed among 218 patients admitted to 23 private hospitals in the city while the need was much higher, an official of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College told PTI. On Tuesday, 23 private hospitals could get only 50 doses of Amphotericin-B for 221 patients admitted there.

Advertisement

“Usually, four to six doses of Amphotericin-B are to be administered on the first day of treatment to black fungus patients. After that, three to four doses are needed every day for the next 10-days,” said Dr Ravi Dosi, head, Chest Diseases Department in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS). A doctor working with a private hospital said the shortage of Amphotericin-B has been adversely affecting the treatment of black fungus patients.

Officials said city's four stockists are currently providing Amphotericin-B injections but its supply remains extremely low against the huge demand forcing the distressed family members of the patients to do rounds of medicine stores. Some of the needy have started seeking help on social media, they added.

According to officials, more than 350 patients of black fungus remain admitted in local government and private health institutions. These include patients from other districts of the state in addition to those from Indore.

Cases of mucormycosis, a serious infection, have been found in COVID-19 patients in various states. Black fungus infection is found in some of the patients recovering from COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)