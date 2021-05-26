REIT donates 15 BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators to govt hospitals in Delhi, Pune
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks REIT on Wednesday said it has donated 15 BiPAP machines and 10 oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in Delhi and Pune for treatment of patients infected with COVID disease.
Embassy REIT has sponsored oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines in Delhi and Pune to ease the burden placed on existing healthcare infrastructure.
Embassy REIT has donated 15 BiPAP machines to Acharyashree Bhikshu Government Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Delhi.
It has donated 10 vital oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 10 lpm each for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Paud Rural Hospital & Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre in Paud District, Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka to form task force to tackle third COVID wave
China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
US Treasury opens $350 bln in COVID aid, some states won't get full funds for a year
U.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
Twitter donates USD 15 mn for COVID-19 relief in India