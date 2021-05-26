1,365 new Covid cases in Himachal, 44 more die

Forty-four more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the toll to 2,917, while the infection count climbed to 1,84,347 with 1,365 fresh cases, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the state health department, there are 22,181 active novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The recovery count rose to 1,59,227 with 2,192 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)