Covid: 60-bed child dedicated hospital in Ghaziabad to start from June

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the possible third wave of Covid, Ghaziabad administration has acquired a 60-bed hospital which will be dedicated for the treatment of children, an official said on Wednesday. Ram Saran Garg Indo German hospital located at NH-24 near Dasna will be the first child dedicated hospital in the district and it will become operational by mid-June, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in an official statement.

Apart from 60 beds, it will have a ventilator and an ICU ward, the statement said, adding that an oxygen manufacturing plant will also be set up inside the facility.

