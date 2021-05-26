Left Menu

Mexico to receive 2.2 mln AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX plan

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:12 IST
Mexico will on Thursday receive more than 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the global COVAX vaccine-sharing plan, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. The global programme - co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO) - aims to provide vaccines for low and middle income countries but has experienced delays amid worldwide vaccine shortages.

Ebrard said Covax has informed Mexico that 2,229,600 doses will arrive from Amsterdam on Thursday. "This will ensure the (supply of) doses for people 50 years of age and over," Ebrard said on Twitter.

