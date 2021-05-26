MP sees 2,182 new COVID-19 cases, 7,479 recover; 72 die

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,182 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 7,479 patients were discharged and 72 succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. With the new additions, the overall case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,71,878 while the toll mounted to 7,758 and the count of recoveries to 7,20,855, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 43,265 active cases.

Advertisement

With 623 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,47,345 while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,19,241 with the addition of 433 infections.

With five fatalities each , the death toll in Indore and Bhopal rose to 1,323 and 921, respectively, officials said. Indore is now left with 8,484 active cases while Bhopal has 8,244 such cases.

With 70,195 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far crossed 95.24 lakh.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,08,551 cases including 2,142 fatalities, as per the department. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,71,878, new cases 2,182, death toll 7,758, recovered 7,20,855, active cases 43,265, number of tests so far 95,24,844.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)