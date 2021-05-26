UK records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,180 cases

Britain reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 3,180 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 15 deaths and 2,493 cases reported a day earlier.

Advertisement

The data showed that 38.38 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Also Read: Britain to bring forward long-term plan on social care -minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)