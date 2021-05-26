UK records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,180 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 3,180 cases of the disease, official government data showed.
That compared to 15 deaths and 2,493 cases reported a day earlier.
Advertisement
The data showed that 38.38 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Also Read: Britain to bring forward long-term plan on social care -minister
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement