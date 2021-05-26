Left Menu

UK records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,180 cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 3,180 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 15 deaths and 2,493 cases reported a day earlier.

The data showed that 38.38 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

