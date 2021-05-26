Italy reports 121 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 3,937 new cases

Italy reported 121 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 166 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,937 from 3,224. Italy has registered 125,622 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,118 on Wednesday, down from 8,557 a day earlier. There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 46 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,278 from a previous 1,323.

Some 260,962 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 252,646, the health ministry said.

