Mumbai Int'l Airport sets up vaccination centre for employees

Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday said it has established a dedicated vaccination centre for all its employees.

The facility is equipped with all the basic infrastructure and amenities such as vaccination counters, separate waiting areas for pre and post-vaccination and a help desk. To conduct the vaccination drive at the airport, the operator has partnered with a multi-speciality hospital, it said.

The airport had commenced the first phase of its vaccination drive, in line with the state regulations, on March 29 at Seven Hills Hospital for all employees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) above the age of 45 years, including those of its supporting agencies, concessionaires and other stakeholders, the private airport operator said in a statement. The second phase of the vaccination drive commenced on May 2, organised through the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) at the Airport Health Organization, it stated. In its third phase of the vaccination drive, the airport has established a dedicated workplace COVID vaccination centre within the airport for its employees and will administer the vaccine to all employees above the age group of 18 years, it said.

Located at Terminal 1 of the airport, the vaccination facility is available for all employees, including those of the airport's stakeholders, it added. This programme will provide a measure of safety and confidence for all airport personnel who have been working tirelessly since the outbreak of the pandemic to cater to the needs of the travellers.

The dedicated facility adheres to the COVID protocols laid down by the government, CSMIA said, adding it has also deployed a dedicated nodal officer for coordinating the efforts and to assess the overall flow of the vaccination programme. Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at CSMIA have facilitated the continuous movement of passengers and essential cargo, including vital pharmaceutical cargo such as vaccines, oxygen concentrators and other COVID-related equipment among others, it added.

