Left Menu

Vietnam sets up vaccine fund amid biggest outbreak of COVID-19

Vietnam's government on Wednesday approved the creation of a special fund to drive an effective vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the country battles its largest outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:46 IST
Vietnam sets up vaccine fund amid biggest outbreak of COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's government on Wednesday approved the creation of a special fund to drive an effective vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the country battles its largest outbreak of the new coronavirus. The fund "will be responsible for arranging financial resources and materials for the procurement, production and the use of vaccines", the government said in a statement.

It made no mention of the size of the fund, but the Finance Ministry had said last week Vietnam intended to earmark $1.1 billion to acquire 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for its population. After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling a new outbreak that is spreading more quickly, infecting more than 3,000 people in 30 of its 63 cities and provinces since late April.

The Ministry of Health reported 235 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the known total number in the Southeast Asian country to 6,086, with 45 deaths. Vietnam, with a population of around 98 million, began its vaccination campaign in March. It has so far received nearly 2.9 million doses of vaccines and around 1 million have been administered.

The government said the new fund could seek contributions from private organisations and individuals for its operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021