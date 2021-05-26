Left Menu

COVID-19 cases and deaths at alarmingly high level in Latin America -PAHO

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:52 IST
COVID-19 cases and deaths have plateaued at an alarmingly high level in Latin America, with countries the region representing the top five highest mortality rates worldwide last week, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

Chile, Peru and Paraguay have reported declines in new infections, but Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil are once again seeing a rise in cases, while Bolivia is reporting a drastic increase in deaths, she said. Many people in the region are no longer adhering to public health measures against COVID-19, she warned.

