Jammu and Kashmir records 40 new Covid deaths, 3,037 fresh cases
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 3,037 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 2,78,859, while 40 more deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll 3,702 in the Union Territory, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 1,089 were from the Jammu division and 1,948 from the Kashmir division, they said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 493 cases, followed by 445 in Jammu district and 260 in Baramulla district.
The number of active cases has dropped to 43,892 in the Union Territory, while 2,31,265 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,702 as 40 more patients died in the past 24 hours.
