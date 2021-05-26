Indian variant detected in 10 countries of the Americas, says PAHO
The Indian variant of coronavirus B.1.617 has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said on Wednesday.
The cases have been detected in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, though no community transmission has been associated with this variant, he said in a briefing from Washington.
