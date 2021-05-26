Apollo Hospitals has ramped up capacity for COVID vaccination: Co official

Apollo Hospitals has ramped up its capacity to vaccinate people and is focusing on keeping vaccine wastage to minimum, a company official said on Wednesday. Vaccination is one of the most important tools to enable any country to gain control over the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo Hospitals Madurai Division COO Rohini Sridhar said. The country started the vaccination drive from January 16, and at that time most of the vaccination happened with supplies from the government sector focusing on frontline workers and healthcare sector staffers, she added. She was speaking in a webinar on 'Mitigating COVID-19: Role of the Private Sector', organised by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health - India Research Center, Harvard Business School India Research Center and Project SANCHAR. But now with the participation of the private sector, there is huge demand coming in from corporates at all levels, Sridhar said. ''We have actually ramped up our capacity to deliver the vaccination administratively, which itself is a huge challenge, because currently Apollo is present in 114 centres that we operationalised across the country to deliver vaccination,'' she added. Over the next couple of months, there will be significant ramp up in the number of jabs being delivered both by the private sector and the government, Sridhar noted. ''The manpower challenge is a significant challenge because once the constraint on supply of vaccines is removed, then our ability to vaccinate will depend upon the manpower training,'' she added. The process of actually administering the vaccine is fairly simple, but the whole system around it of keeping track of vaccines and making sure there is minimal wastage is key, she said. ''We hope to keep the vaccine wastage to the minimum, that is the focus of our training effort,'' Sridhar added.

