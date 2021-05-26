Left Menu

France reports 3,330 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:35 IST
France reported that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 117 to 3,330 on Wednesday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 837 to 18,593.

Both numbers have been on a steady downward trend since the end of April.

The health ministry also reported 144 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Wednesday, compared with 141 a week ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

