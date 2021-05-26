Special COVID-19 vaccination drive for journos in Telangana
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government will undertake a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for journalists for two days beginning May 28.
An official release quoting Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said journalists are required to visit the designated vaccination centres along with Aadhaar card and accreditation card issued by the government.
Arvind Kumar said around 20,000 journalists are accredited with the Department of Information and Public Relations in the State, of which around 3,700 are state level scribes.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Treasury opens $350 bln in COVID aid, some states won't get full funds for a year
5 things you should know about the state of the global economy
U'khand urges Centre if state can directly import vaccine, says it needs 1 lakh doses per day
UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis
COVID-19: Mumbai Police check IDs of commuters amid state-wide lockdown