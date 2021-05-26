Left Menu

Special COVID-19 vaccination drive for journos in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:39 IST
The Telangana government will undertake a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for journalists for two days beginning May 28.

An official release quoting Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said journalists are required to visit the designated vaccination centres along with Aadhaar card and accreditation card issued by the government.

Arvind Kumar said around 20,000 journalists are accredited with the Department of Information and Public Relations in the State, of which around 3,700 are state level scribes.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

