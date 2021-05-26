Left Menu

UK health minister's team rejects allegations from ex-UK PM aide

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock's team rejected extensive criticism from the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service. "The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS."

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:41 IST
UK health minister's team rejects allegations from ex-UK PM aide
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock's team rejected extensive criticism from the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service. Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, including saying that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus.

"We absolutely reject Mr Cummings' claims about the Health Secretary," Hancock's team said, according to the BBC. "The Health Secretary will continue to work closely with the prime minister to deliver the vaccine rollout, tackle the risks posed by variants and support the NHS."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021