3,183 fresh COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths in Haryana

Haryana on Wednesday recorded 3,183 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,47,740 while 106 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,841. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 16 from Hisar, 14 from Jind and 13 from Sirsa.

Sirsa reported the highest number of fresh cases at 547, followed by 305 in Rewari and 264 in Hisar, the bulletin stated.

Advertisement

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 31,644. The state has a cumulative positivity rate of 8.51 per cent, it said.

So far, 7,08,255 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 94.38 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)