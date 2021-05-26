Embassy REIT donates 15 BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators to govt hospitals in Delhi, Pune

(Eds: Minor edits in headline) New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks REIT on Wednesday said it has donated 15 BiPAP machines and 10 oxygen concentrators to government hospitals in Delhi and Pune for treatment of patients infected with COVID disease.

Embassy REIT has sponsored oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines in Delhi and Pune to ease the burden placed on existing healthcare infrastructure.

Embassy REIT has donated 15 BiPAP machines to Acharyashree Bhikshu Government Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Delhi.

It has donated 10 vital oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 10 lpm each for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Paud Rural Hospital & Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre in Paud District, Pune.

