Qatar starts phased easing of coronavirus restrictions

Qatar said on Wednesday that leisure and education centres and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity as of Friday under a phased easing of coronavirus-related measures. A cabinet statement on state media allowed limited gatherings at homes for vaccinated people and said malls can operate at 30% capacity, but children under 12 are not allowed. Gyms, pools and salons can also reopen at limited capacity but bans remain on weddings, conferences and exhibitions.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:56 IST
Qatar said on Wednesday that leisure and education centres and restaurants can reopen at limited capacity as of Friday under a phased easing of coronavirus-related measures. A cabinet statement on state media allowed limited gatherings at homes for vaccinated people and said malls can operate at 30% capacity, but children under 12 are not allowed.

Gyms, pools and salons can also reopen at limited capacity but bans remain on weddings, conferences and exhibitions. Local and international sporting events can take place with fully vaccinated fans at 30% capacity in open-space venues with permission from the public health ministry.

The Gulf Arab state said earlier this month that it would gradually lift coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30. Qatar recorded 306 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday to take its total 216,397 cases with 552 deaths.

